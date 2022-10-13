Halloween hauntings: Enjoy spooky events, shows, houses

It’s that eerie time of year once again. For Halloween fans looking for spooky-themed activities and events, there are many happenings to participate in throughout the Region and beyond.

Whether you’d like to visit a haunted house, walk down spooky trails or see a play complete with chills and thrills, you can do so throughout the area and in Chicagoland.

The following list features a sample of things to do with a Halloween theme. If we’ve missed your favorite happening, let us know and we’ll include it in an upcoming calendar of events.

“Something Evil This Way Comes,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 28 and 29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Center Stage Studio Theatre, Hobart. The Halloween-themed show, which mixes horror and comedy, is interactive. Visit m-mproductions.com.

Haunted Hills Hospital, 7611 E. Lincoln Highway, Crown Point. The haunted attraction runs through Nov. 5. Also on the premises is Sick Billy Sideshow Haunted Attraction and Fear Lab Haunt Experience.Visit hauntedhillshospital.com.

Canterbury Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City, will present “Magically Ever After,” Oct. 28-30. The show, which is family-friendly stars magician James Songster. Show times are 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for students ages 18 and younger. Call 219-874-4269.

Hallo-Weekend Outdoor Movies will be featured at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, 450 West 100 North, Valparaiso, on Oct. 14 and 15. On Oct. 14, the event is for those 21 and older as “The Conjuring” will be shown. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. with music and drinks. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Movie starts at 7 p.m. On Oct. 15, “Hocus Pocus” will be shown to an all ages audience. Trick-or-treating and activities start at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for sale. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for non-members/$8 for arboretum members. Visit pnw.edu. Call 219-462-0025.

Frankenstreisand, through Oct. 31 at The Raven Room at redline VR, 4702 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago. Hell in a Handbag Productions presents “Frankenstreisand,” is a tale about what is found in Barbra Streisand’s underground mall, which becomes a secret laboratory for the Halloween season. Hell in a Handbag Productions was founded by Hammond native David Cerda. Visit handbagproductions.org. Tickets are $25 advanced general admission, $30 at the door, $40 VIP/reserved seating with drink ticket.

13th Floor Chicago, 5050 River Road, Schiller Park, Illinois. the haunted house 13th Floor Chicago features the Outcast Carnival and All Hallows Eve attractions. Mini escape games and food trucks are also on the premises. Prices start at $19.99. Visit 13thfloorchicago.com.

Fright Fest, Six Flags Great America, Gurnee. The Halloween-themed fest runs through Oct. 31. the new Kids Boo Fest is a daytime event running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Kids can visit the trick-or-treat trail, go on rides and more. After 6 p.m. Fright Fest features activities for the older set including haunted houses and scare zones. Visit sixflags.com.