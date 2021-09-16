Hammond-based startup Storybolt lands venture capital

Hammond-based startup Storybolt, which offers equity and inclusion workplace training, recently landed venture capital to scale up its operations.
Storybolt, which previously operated as Docademia under a different business model, secured $1 million in its seed round.
It landed funding from investors including Elevate Ventures Indiana Angel Network Fund, Chicago Early Growth Ventures, Pax Angels and SunStone Management. It also secured the first investment from the CareSource Diversity & Social Impact Investment Fund.
“CareSource is proud to support Storybolt in its efforts to help businesses build an inclusive culture,” said Steve Smitherman, president of CareSource Indiana. “Removing this funding barrier will help ensure workplaces across the country will be more equitable and inclusive places for all.”
Storybolt provides a platform that offers employers documentary films about subjects like diversity, mental health, racial injustice and implicit bias. After watching the educational films, employees get a chance to talk to the director. The company's learning methodology instructs workers and managers on how to act with empathy at work and create more inclusive workplaces.
Nassim Abdi and Babak Shahmansouri founded the company, which originally targeted the academic market and also won an $80,000 seed investment in the Elevate Nexus Regional Pich Competition in 2019. It now aims to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in corporations, counting major companies like Brad’s Deals, Google Cloud, BetMGM, Discover and United Airlines among its customers.
"We're using the funds to build and market our Mpathi platform as a hub for companies building a culture of inclusion, respect, and acceptance,” Abdi said. “Our focus, on the intersection of entertainment and learning, is the basis for our unique active learning pedagogical model to foster empathy and non-threatening dialog which can be applied on our platform to many soft-skills learning use cases — at corporations and beyond."
It was selected for funding by the CareSource Diversity & Social Impact Investment Fund, an offshoot of the managed health plan with 2 million members around the country. CareSource, a Medicaid plan provider, launched the fund to provide capital to diverse founding seeking to improve healthcare outcomes or have a social impact.
“We are excited to fund the first investment from the CareSource Diversity & Social Impact Fund,” said Chris LaMothe, CEO at Elevate Ventures. “Storybolt's team has shown tremendous progress over the past few years and used other Elevate programs to its advantage. We are eager to watch their growth and to support them where we can.”
