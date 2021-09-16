Hammond-based startup Storybolt lands venture capital

Hammond-based startup Storybolt, which offers equity and inclusion workplace training, recently landed venture capital to scale up its operations.

Storybolt, which previously operated as Docademia under a different business model, secured $1 million in its seed round.

It landed funding from investors including Elevate Ventures Indiana Angel Network Fund, Chicago Early Growth Ventures, Pax Angels and SunStone Management. It also secured the first investment from the CareSource Diversity & Social Impact Investment Fund.

“CareSource is proud to support Storybolt in its efforts to help businesses build an inclusive culture,” said Steve Smitherman, president of CareSource Indiana. “Removing this funding barrier will help ensure workplaces across the country will be more equitable and inclusive places for all.”

Storybolt provides a platform that offers employers documentary films about subjects like diversity, mental health, racial injustice and implicit bias. After watching the educational films, employees get a chance to talk to the director. The company's learning methodology instructs workers and managers on how to act with empathy at work and create more inclusive workplaces.