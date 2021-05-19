Hammond elementary school kitchen manager won regional award

HAMMOND — A School City of Hammond employee was recognized by a national nonprofit for her work keeping students fed during the pandemic.

Tina Callahan, kitchen manager at Edison Elementary School, was named Manager of the Year for the Mideast region by School Nutrition Association, according to a news release. Her creativity, high quality meals and friendly atmosphere helped the district have higher participation in its summer meal program than many surrounding areas.

Before the pandemic closed schools, Callahan made sure National School Breakfast Week in early March 2020 was one to remember. The serving line was decorated to look like a spaceship and an inflatable robot greeted students in line. And when schools did close and students needed to get meals curbside, Callahan brought a smile to their faces by wearing a unicorn costume, the release said.

Some families were driving 20 minutes each way to pick up meals. With curbside and other changes to the meal service because of the pandemic, Callahan made sure to keep families informed through social media, the release said.