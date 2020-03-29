Hammond's future success hinges on downtown, diversifying

"I know it's cliche to say it, but I think downtown is the heart of a community. So if downtown takes off and becomes bustling again, it have an impact throughout the entire city ... If done right, we can get our heart pumping again."

The city's downtown success hinges on one thing in particular — the existence of sufficient housing demand. Fortunately, the city's plans for apartments downtown has been well-received by developers that expressed interest in a recent request for proposals.

"So that, really, is the first step, a huge residential building and we'll start to bring people to downtown," Taillon said.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Africa Tarver, executive director of planning and development, said more young professionals are looking to live in a walkable, urban core, rather than a sprawling suburban landscape. Challenges include finding businesses like retail and restaurants to fill the the large, empty buildings downtown.

"A lot of people don't want or need a car," Tarver said. "Consumer spending habits have changed, too. You may need as many big-box stores, but there will be a demand for mixed-use."

In 20 years, Tarver envisions Hammond's downtown will have a dense variety of retail, residential and features like a bike lanes, parking improvements.