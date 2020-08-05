The School City of Hammond will reopen virtually for the fall semester.
The decision came in Northwest Indiana's largest school district in a Tuesday night school board meeting.
East Chicago, Merrillville and South Central schools also announced Tuesday they will reopen virtually.
The Hammond school board unanimously supported Superintendent Scott Miller's recommendations for virtual learning.
The board also voted to cancel contact sports for the first semester of the year. Miller did not specify which sports are affected, though football, boys soccer and girls soccer are generally included in that category.
"We did not ask for this, we did not ask for this at all," Board President Anna Mamala said. "We are here to provide an education and safety for all students and staff."
In his recommendation, Miller cited community and county positivity rates, challenges in staffing and new advice from Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala outlining steps schools should take to create distance between students and staff.
"If you’ve been in one of our Hammond schools and you’ve seen the number of kids we have, having every kid 6 feet a part presents a big logistical challenge," Miller said.
Several other Northwest Indiana school districts including the Gary Community School Corp., Michigan City Area Schools and Portage Township Schools previously announced plans to reopen virtually for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Lake Central school board members struck down a proposal Monday night that would have established four weeks of virtual learning. That proposal proved highly unpopular among parents in the district.
The Hammond board vote Tuesday night puts the school city among the first districts in Indiana to commit to virtual learning for an entire semester. Hammond was among the first districts in the state to report a positive case of COVID-19 in its school community in March.
In school city registration, about 58% of more than 4,800 respondents signaled their preference for full-time e-learning over traditional, in-person education, according to a district presentation.
"The one thing I don’t want to have is to have kids in and then have to cancel school. I think that’s the most damaging thing we can do to our community," Miller said. "If we see the situation dramatically improves, of course we will revisit it. But I don't see a lot of scientists saying it will get better by late fall."
Hammond students will follow a school day schedule similar to that of when classes meet in person and attendance will be taken daily, Miller said. Students' first day will remain as scheduled with instruction beginning Aug. 19.
Hammond Area Career Center students will likely still continue to meet in person in a hybrid model in groups of no more than 10 students. Special education students may continue to receive in-person assistance on a one-on-one basis.
Other "safe spaces" for e-learning will be established in several School City of Hammond locations to provide supervision younger students in families with essential workers.
At the board meeting, parents, students and staff spilled out of the full school board room in the Hammond administrative building, watching the meeting on cell phones and laptops.
"I know this is a difficult choice and choosing e-learning will be a burden on many families," Morton High School teacher Anita Cox said. "But it's the safest choice and our top priority must be to protect kids, but I also ask that you please don't force teachers to make a choice to risk their job or their life."
Student-athletes in Hammond spoke before the board's vote in support of the continuation of school sports programs, despite multiple positive cases confirmed in Hammond's summer workouts.
"Athletics keeps a lot of our players off the streets and in school trying to make a way for not only themselves, but their families,” Morton High School quarterback Paris Hewlett said. "I worked my butt off for 12 years to get to the position I am in right now and I can’t have my season taken away from me. I already got a foot in the door of achieving my goals and my dreams."
Only School Board Secretary Manuel Candelaria Jr. voted against the suspension of contact sports, which was brought in a separate motion from the superintendent's recommendation to reopen virtually.
Miller said he is open to reviewing athletics as needed. Board members encouraged the continuation of virtual meetings and pledged their support of scholarship opportunities for athletes.
Merrillville
The Merrillville Community School Corporation decided at a Tuesday night meeting to begin the school year with virtual learning.
The school board approved Superintendent Nick Brown's recommendation to start the first trimester virtually.
After the first trimester, the school board will review local coronavirus data and trends to determine the next step, Brown said. The first trimester of school was designated as the period between August 20 and November 16.
East Chicago
The East Chicago school board unanimously approved administrators' recommendations for a virtual restart in a Monday night meeting.
Instruction will resume on its originally scheduled start date of Aug. 17, Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright said.
Wright said the virtual opening recommendation was brought following the advice of the East Chicago Health Department.
"We had been constantly monitoring the number of COVID cases and positivity rates," Wright said. "We also took into consideration our staffing needs."
The superintendent said as parents completed their students' registration, which was due to the district by Aug. 1, about 60% of families indicated they would prefer virtual learning over a proposed in-person option.
"East Chicago has one of the highest positivity rates in the Region and the number of cases are just constant," Wright said. "Our hope over the next nine weeks is that the rate will go down and we will definitely be able to go back to school for the second grading period."
Students' school day for the first nine weeks will mirror an in-person instruction schedule. Lessons will be synchronous and teachers will lead courses virtually from their East Chicago classrooms. Teachers' first day will be Aug. 12.
Wright said the district will loan out Chromebooks and wireless hot spots to families in good standing with the district. The school city will also park Wi-Fi-enabled buses in each of its schools' parking lots for students in need of Internet access.
The East Chicago district will continue serving breakfast and lunch to students and has developed a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club to provide supervision for younger students during their online learning period.
Wright said the school city has secured 144 spots for East Chicago students — about 25 for students in grades K-6. Placement is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, Wright said, and advised interested families to reach out to the Boys & Girls Club immediately to learn more.
South Central
South Central Community School Corp. Superintendent Theodore Stevens shared the district's plan to implement its 100% virtual option until further notice in a letter to parents July 31.
Students' first day in the South Central district will be Aug. 12.
"This is not a decision that has been made lightly, but we are hopeful that providing you this information now will help you prepare," Stevens said in the letter. "We are still optimistic that we may be able to return on a hybrid model and even full attendance in the future, but the timeline of that implementation certainly cannot be guaranteed."
Details on Chromebook pickup are forthcoming, Stevens said in the July 31 letter.
