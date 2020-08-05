Hammond schools

Wright said the virtual opening recommendation was brought following the advice of the East Chicago Health Department.

"We had been constantly monitoring the number of COVID cases and positivity rates," Wright said. "We also took into consideration our staffing needs."

The superintendent said as parents completed their students' registration, which was due to the district by Aug. 1, about 60% of families indicated they would prefer virtual learning over a proposed in-person option.

"East Chicago has one of the highest positivity rates in the Region and the number of cases are just constant," Wright said. "Our hope over the next nine weeks is that the rate will go down and we will definitely be able to go back to school for the second grading period."

Students' school day for the first nine weeks will mirror an in-person instruction schedule. Lessons will be synchronous and teachers will lead courses virtually from their East Chicago classrooms. Teachers' first day will be Aug. 12.

Wright said the district will loan out Chromebooks and wireless hot spots to families in good standing with the district. The school city will also park Wi-Fi-enabled buses in each of its schools' parking lots for students in need of Internet access.