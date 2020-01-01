Sixth-district councilman-elect Scott Rakos, left, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr., Pastor Herman Polk and Councilman-at-Large Dan Spitale chat Wednesday before the start of the City of Hammond Inaugural Ceremony at the Hammond Sportsplex.
Newly sworn in 3rd district councilman Barry Tyler, Jr. speaks Wednesday at the City of Hammond Inaugural Ceremony at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Having been sworn in as 6th district councilman, Scott Rakos addresses the City of Hammond Inaugural Ceremony Wednesday at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Surrounded by family members, Katrina Alexander, thanks supporters Wednesday at the City of Hammond Inaugural Ceremony at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John J. Watkins, The Times
