HAMMOND — A handgun was found on a School City of Hammond bus during an afternoon route Tuesday, the school district confirmed to The Times.

The firearm was found by a few elementary school students who immediately gave it to the bus driver, according to the district. That driver secured the weapon and district administration determined that the gun was left in the bus by a high school student who had ridden on a previous route.

Hammond police were notified and quickly arrived at the scene where they took possession of the firearm. Police reportedly identified a suspect though video footage.

The school district said that any students involved with bringing the gun on the bus will be disciplined according to the SCH Code of Conduct, which mandates a year expulsion and a referral to law enforcement. The district also reminded students and families that if students find a gun in the future, they shouldn't touch it but instead notify the nearest adult. This avoids the possibility of accidental discharge that could have devastating consequences.

"While this incident was limited to a small number of students, we felt it was necessary to be as transparent with you as possible," district administration wrote in an email sent to parents after the incident Tuesday evening. "Please know we prioritize ALL issues of school safety and address them immediately. Our deepest appreciation goes out to the students involved who ensured that their fellow bus-riders and staff remained safe. Thank you for your understanding and have a good evening."

This is at least the second time a firearm was brought onto SCH property this year. In January, a trespassing student allegedly brought a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, 30 rounds of ammunition and a laser pointer attachment into Hammond Central High School. That student was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony, and his case is pending.

It also comes one day after a tragic shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, that killed six, including three children, and reignited concerns over a growing nationwide trend of school shootings.

