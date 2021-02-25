Hanging in there

“I’m hanging a map of the world on my wall with colored pins to show all the places I’ve visited. But first I have to visit Alaska, the North Pole and Greenland — so I can hang the map.” — graffiti

Test your own timing in today’s deal. West leads the ten of hearts against your 3NT, and you win and cash the A-K of diamonds. Alas, the queen doesn’t fall. Indeed, West discards a heart. What next?

The actual South led a club to dummy’s ace and a spade to his queen. The finesse won, and when he continued with the ace and a low spade, the suit broke 3-3.

Down two

But South still went down: East led the jack of clubs, and the defense took three clubs, West’s ace of hearts and East’s queen of diamonds.

At Trick Four, South must lead a low spade. Say East wins and leads the jack of clubs: four, six, ace. South then leads a spade to his queen and takes the ace. He forces out the ace of hearts and has four spades and nine tricks in all, and East-West can take only four tricks.

