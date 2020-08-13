Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart to join Country Hall of Fame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon are the newest inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Announced by the Country Music Association on Wednesday, Williams, who often is referred to as Hank Jr. or the nickname Bocephus, will join his father, country legend Hank Williams Sr., in the Hall of Fame's rotunda.

“Bocephus has been eyeing this one for awhile. It’s a bright spot during a difficult year,” said Williams in a statement. Williams' 27-year-old daughter Katherine died in a car accident in June.

“I have been making Top 10 records for 56 years," said Williams, 71. "I fell off a mountain and tried to reinvent myself as a truly individual artist and one who stepped out of the shadows of a very famous man... one of the greatest. I’ve got to thank all those rowdy friends who, year after year, still show up for me. It’s an honor to carry on this family tradition. It is much appreciated.”

Williams is known for his songs like “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “Family Tradition" and “All My Rowdy Friends Are Comin' Over Tonight,” which later became the opening theme song for “Monday Night Football." He has had 10 No. 1 Billboard Hot Country songs with his first one coming at the age of 21 in 1970.