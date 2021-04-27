Hannah Noveroske transfers to Toledo:

PRO BASEBALL

White Sox place Robert on IL: Outfielder Luis Robert was placed on the injured list Tuesday by the White Sox as a precaution after he reported feeling flu-like symptoms. General manager Rick Hahn said in a statement Robert informed the team's medical staff of the symptoms on Monday night. The team is awaiting further test results. “Our hope is that his symptoms resolve quickly and that the testing protocols clear him to return to the active roster soon,” Hahn said. The 23-year-old Robert is hitting .305 with one home run and six RBIs in 21 games. Chicago recalled right-handed pitcher Alex McRae and outfielder Luis González.

PRO BASKETBALL

Pacers fall to Blazers: Anfernee Simons scored 27 points on nine 3-pointers, one shy of Damian Lillard's franchise record, and the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Pacers 133-112 on Tuesday night to end their five-game losing streak. Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett each finished with 18 points for the Pacers, who had a three-game winning streak end.

PRO FOOTBALL