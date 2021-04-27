Hannah Noveroske transfers to Toledo:

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noveroske transfers to Toledo: Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City) has transferred to Toledo. "So excited to be a TOLEDO ROCKET! I am ready to get started!" Noveroske said on her Twitter account. Noveroske spent two seasons at Indiana, before entering the transfer portal after after the past season. She appeared in 22 games, eight this season. She scored 24 career points. She will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Rockets.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Five Valparaiso players named to All-PFL First Team: Valparaiso's Robert Washington, Jaxon Peifer, Ben Niesner, Brian Bartholomew and Keyon Turner were named to the All-Pioneer Football League First Team on Tuesday. Evan Annis and Charlie Maxwell were named to the second team. Also, Aaron Byrd, Trejuan Purty, Doug Haugh and Jadarius Horton received honorable mention. Washington was named the PFL's offensive player of the year Monday, while Niesner was named the co-special teams player. The five first-team all-conference honorees mark the program’s most since 2005.
COLLEGE
Five PNW players honored: Purdue Northwest's athletics department honored five of its athletes Monday. Baseball player Chad Patrick (Hebron) was named the Male Athlete of the Year. Women's basketball player Savaya Brockington received the Female Athlete of the Year. Softball's Courtney Blackwell (Whiting) received the John Friend Leadership Award. Women's tennis player Lena Van Bergen was named the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Men's tennis player Leon Kah was named the Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
PRO BASEBALL
White Sox place Robert on IL: Outfielder Luis Robert was placed on the injured list Tuesday by the White Sox as a precaution after he reported feeling flu-like symptoms. General manager Rick Hahn said in a statement Robert informed the team's medical staff of the symptoms on Monday night. The team is awaiting further test results. “Our hope is that his symptoms resolve quickly and that the testing protocols clear him to return to the active roster soon,” Hahn said. The 23-year-old Robert is hitting .305 with one home run and six RBIs in 21 games. Chicago recalled right-handed pitcher Alex McRae and outfielder Luis González.
PRO BASKETBALL
Pacers fall to Blazers: Anfernee Simons scored 27 points on nine 3-pointers, one shy of Damian Lillard's franchise record, and the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Pacers 133-112 on Tuesday night to end their five-game losing streak. Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett each finished with 18 points for the Pacers, who had a three-game winning streak end.
PRO FOOTBALL
Former Bear Hayes dies at 33: Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed his death Tuesday. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care at his parents' home in Valdosta, Georgia. Hayes spent four seasons with the Bucs, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2008. He then played one year with the Bears and two with Jacksonville. Hayes started 70 games for his career. He made 401 tackles, 48 for losses.