Hanover Central grad Stevan Mićić will not compete for bronoze

Stevan Mićić

Serbia's Stevan Mićić , right, battles Japan's Yuki Takahashi during the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Chiba, Japan. The Hanover Central grad lost 7-0 to Takahashi.

 Aaron Favila, Associated Press

OLYMPICS

Mićić will not compete for bronze medal: Stevan Mićić (Hanover Central) will not compete for a bronze medal. He didn't qualify for wrestlebacks in the 57 kilogram (125 pounds) weight class for freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He lost his opening-round match, 7-0, to Yuki Takahashi of Japan on Wednesday. Takahashi lost his quarterfinal match to Nurislam Sanayev later Wednesday. Since Takahashi will not qualify for the gold-medal match, Mićić will not be part of the wrestlebacks.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Highland finishes 3-1 in pool play: Highland defeated the Missouri Tropics 5-2 on Tuesday to finish pool play at 3-1 in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile. Alabama. Highland will play Thursday in the next round at a time TBA. A win would move Highland into Friday's semifinals.

GIRLS GOLF

Skibinski earns medalist honors at CP Invite: Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski won medalist honors Wednesday at the Crown Point Invitational with a 75 at White Hawk. Valparaiso won the team title with a 343. Lake Central and Munster tied for second at 361, because each had matching fifth-golfer scores. The host Bulldogs were fourth at 361.

PREP SPORTS

Masks return for IHSA indoor sports: Governor JB Pritzker announced an update to the Illinois Department of Public Health All-Sports Policy on Wednesday that will require masks to be worn for all indoor IHSA athletic events regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. The directive applies to student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel, and fans. It applies to all IHSA fall sport practices and contests that are conducted indoors.

MEN'S GOLF

Valparaiso honored as All-American scholars: The Golf Coaches Association of America has announced its Division-I All-American Scholars presented by Srixon/Cleveland Golf for the 2020-2021 academic and athletic year, and Valparaiso had four members of its team earn distinction. The list includes Drew Alexander, Brett Seward, Caleb VanArragon and Garrett Willis. In addition, newcomer Yianni Kostouros (Crown Point) received the recognition while at Ball State. The program also received Presidents’ Special Recognition as the GCAA released its outstanding team academic award recipients in late July. This marks the 11th consecutive year that the team has garnered academic recognition from the GCAA.

PRO BASEBALL

McIntyre signs with Giants: Donovan McIntyre (Marian Catholic) was recently one of 17 draft picks to sign with the Giants. McIntyre was chosen in the 11th round. He hit .455 and stole 31 bases as the leadoff man for a Spartans team that reached the Elite Eight in Illinois Class 3A.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Barnes joins Valparaiso coaching staff: Brianne Barness has been added to Valparaiso's coaching staff. Barnes spent the last 10 years at Cedarville, the last seven as an assistant coach after three years in a graduate assistant. Over her 10 years, the Yellow Jackets posted a 103-72-14 record, including a school-record 16 wins in 2019 when Cedarville won the National Christian College Athletic Association national championship. A 2010 graduate of Cedarville with a degree in electronic media, Barnes was a four-year member of the Yellow Jackets program as a goalkeeper.

