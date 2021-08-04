Hanover Central grad Stevan Mićić will not compete for bronoze

OLYMPICS

Mićić will not compete for bronze medal: Stevan Mićić (Hanover Central) will not compete for a bronze medal. He didn't qualify for wrestlebacks in the 57 kilogram (125 pounds) weight class for freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He lost his opening-round match, 7-0, to Yuki Takahashi of Japan on Wednesday. Takahashi lost his quarterfinal match to Nurislam Sanayev later Wednesday. Since Takahashi will not qualify for the gold-medal match, Mićić will not be part of the wrestlebacks.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Highland finishes 3-1 in pool play: Highland defeated the Missouri Tropics 5-2 on Tuesday to finish pool play at 3-1 in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile. Alabama. Highland will play Thursday in the next round at a time TBA. A win would move Highland into Friday's semifinals.

GIRLS GOLF

Skibinski earns medalist honors at CP Invite: Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski won medalist honors Wednesday at the Crown Point Invitational with a 75 at White Hawk. Valparaiso won the team title with a 343. Lake Central and Munster tied for second at 361, because each had matching fifth-golfer scores. The host Bulldogs were fourth at 361.

PREP SPORTS