 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 100th Birthday, Florence!

Happy 100th Birthday, Florence!

From the Celebrations: Happy 100th birthday, Florence! series

On the 23rd of February, Mrs. Florence Obrzut of Munster, Indiana, will be celebrating her 100th birthday! Though she now lives in Idaho with her youngest daughter, she is a local girl at heart. After serving as a cadet nurse in WWII, she became the head of the Emergency Room at South Chicago Community Hospital. She had two beautiful daughters, five wonderful grandchildren, and most recently two perfect great grandsons. Florence touches the hearts and lives of everyone she meets. We couldn't be more lucky to have her on earth for these 100 years. We love you! 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts