On the 23rd of February, Mrs. Florence Obrzut of Munster, Indiana, will be celebrating her 100th birthday! Though she now lives in Idaho with her youngest daughter, she is a local girl at heart. After serving as a cadet nurse in WWII, she became the head of the Emergency Room at South Chicago Community Hospital. She had two beautiful daughters, five wonderful grandchildren, and most recently two perfect great grandsons. Florence touches the hearts and lives of everyone she meets. We couldn't be more lucky to have her on earth for these 100 years. We love you!
Happy 100th Birthday, Florence!
From the Celebrations: Happy 100th birthday, Florence! series
