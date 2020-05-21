Happy 13 Birthday, Gavin Barber! "Teenager"

You make us so proud. We love watching you play soccer and the tuba and the creative way of entertaining your brother and friends. We love you!
Mom, Dad, Logan and Grandma Marilyn
