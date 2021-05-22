 Skip to main content
Happy 60th Anniversary

Tom and Bernice Baranowski are celebrating 60 years of marriage. The couple were married on April, 29, 1961, at Saint Victor Church in Calumet City, Illinois. They have three children and three grandchildren. Wishing you many more years of love, happiness and good health.

