Happy 60th Anniversary Happy 60th Anniversary Nov 21, 2020 1 hr ago 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arthur and Ann Okerstrom have been together for 60 happy years. They were married on November 19, 1960, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting, Indiana. May God grant you many more years together. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Latest Headlines Celebrations: Happy Anniversary, Ann and Arthur! 1 hr ago The Times & McColly Real Estate wants to celebrate your milestones — everything from births, birthdays, engagements, weddings, anniversari…