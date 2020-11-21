 Skip to main content
Happy 60th Anniversary
Arthur and Ann Okerstrom have been together for 60 happy years. They were married on November 19, 1960, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting, Indiana. May God grant you many more years together.

