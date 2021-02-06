Eugene and Lorraine Kobus of Highland, Indiana are celebrating 60 years of marriage. The couple was married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hammond, Indiana on February 11, 1961. They have 2 daughters: Sharon Michael (Randy) of Lexington, Kentucky and Lori Oakley (Jon) of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. They have 5 grandchildren: Valerie Church (Benjamin) of Lexington Kentucky; Annalise Timaji (Adam) of Centennial, Colorado; Colin Michael (Harper Smith) of Lexington, Kentucky; Jacob Oakley of Chicago, Illinois; and Alex Oakley of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary
From the Celebrations: Happy Anniversary, Lorraine and Eugene! series
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Indiana Gaming Commission has directed the parent company of the Majestic Star Casinos to be prepared to operate its two Lake Michigan gaming boats until at least June.
- Updated
The automotive factory on the banks of the Calumet River, which normally runs around the clock, reduced its workforce to just one of three shifts this week because of a parts shortage.
- Updated
The girl's family found out about the sexual abuse, but initially decided to forgive Wesley, records say. She allegedly was told to tell hospital staff a 15-year-old boy impregnated her.
- Updated
Officers discovered a .22 caliber handgun in the glove compartment of the car, which the student said is owned by a relative, according to police.
- Updated
A vehicle swerved to avoid hitting what at first appeared to the driver as a large black bag in the roadway before a second vehicle hit the object, which was later determined to be a person, police said.
- Updated
The shopper told police the suspect followed her into the store's parking lot shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday and assaulted her, charging documents state.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Kid's hair salon, Stride, Blueberry Hill Pancake House, Duneland Deli, closings include CiCi's Pizza and Nick & George's
- Updated
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Kid's hair salon, Stride, Blueberry Hill Pancake House, Duneland Deli, closings include CiCi's Pizza and Nick & George's
- Updated
A preliminary investigation showed the Impala was traveling east in the westbound lanes before colliding head-on with a Trailblazer, police said.
- Updated
Here is the latest on school closures and delays in Northwest Indiana.
- Updated
A gun was reportedly displayed during an argument between an employee and customer at a shoe store, police said.