Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary

From the Celebrations: Happy Anniversary, Lorraine and Eugene! series

Eugene and Lorraine Kobus of Highland, Indiana are celebrating 60 years of marriage. The couple was married at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hammond, Indiana on February 11, 1961. They have 2 daughters: Sharon Michael (Randy) of Lexington, Kentucky and Lori Oakley (Jon) of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. They have 5 grandchildren: Valerie Church (Benjamin) of Lexington Kentucky; Annalise Timaji (Adam) of Centennial, Colorado; Colin Michael (Harper Smith) of Lexington, Kentucky; Jacob Oakley of Chicago, Illinois; and Alex Oakley of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

