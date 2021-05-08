 Skip to main content
Happy 62nd Wedding Anniversary

Ina Mae and Rosell Kizziah are celebrating their 62nd Wedding Anniversary on May 22, 2021. They are the parents of eight children. Pat Blosky originally from East Chicago, In presently from Hendersonville, N.C. Frank King from Florence, KY. Mike King, Philip, Cathy and Danny Kizziah from Hammond, In. Two deceased children, Sgt. Frederick B.King (Freddie) from Hammond, In. Killed in Vietnam on November 25,1968 and Vicki King of Hammond, In. Passed away in November 1995 from cervical cancer. The Kizziah's have twelve grand children and many great and great- great grand children. They have been Hammond residents since 1958.

