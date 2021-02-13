Look who turned 50 on February 12. Former Long Time Avon Lady and flea market seller. Worked at White Castle and Queen Ann's Candy. The kids love you, Edward, Gale and Theresa, so do the grandkids, Hillary, Shaina, Fawn Jenny and Ashley, and Great Grandkids Hunter and Mason.
Happy 90th Birthday Jeaneanne Szymoniak
From the Celebrations: Happy 90th birthday, Lavern! series
- Updated
Three men are facing charges alleging they drove a stolen car around Northwest Indiana and then led officers on a chase before crashing into two vehicles.
- Updated
Kerry Anne Cousins Tucker, 35, loved her four children and prided herself on always being there for them, Shalana Sanders said. "She was the nicest person you could ever meet."
- Updated
Cory Neises was arrested after driving into a utility pole at County Line Road and U.S. 231 around 6 p.m. Saturday, Hebron Assistant Police Chief Scott Sejda told The Times.
- Updated
Dwayne J. Cullum, 48, came to the attention of Indiana State Police after Facebook alerted authorities that one of its users had received or distributed child pornography, court records state.
WATCH NOW: Valparaiso alumni react to retiring of Crusader mascot: 'What's the problem with changing it?'
- Updated
"If the symbol that happens to represent the university makes people feel some sort of negative cognition, then change it," said Valpo alum Adam Amin. "What’s the problem with changing it?”
Indiana could enact 'pregnancy accommodations' law that provides no accommodations for pregnant women
- Updated
Under the plan, an employer could not retaliate against a woman for asking for pregnancy accommodations, but the employer still would be under no obligation to provide the requested assistance.
Concert and wedding venue, new ownership to revitalize underused Griffith Park Plaza shopping center
The long-struggling Griffith Park Plaza shopping center has been sold to new owners, who are planning significant investments. And a separate group of businessmen plan to soon open a live music and special events venue called Avenue 912 there.
- Updated
Another firefighter at the party said he witnessed the alleged faux sexual assault, police said.
- Updated
Police checked on the driver at 8:38 a.m. Sunday and received no response when knocking on the cab of the truck. The driver also failed to respond to a page inside the truck stop.
3 face murder charges in double-homicide of teens in Calumet Township over stolen gun, records state
- Updated
The victims, 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson, were believed to have been fatally shot in retaliation for stealing a handgun, police said.