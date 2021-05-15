Happy 90th Birthday "mami" From the Celebrations: Happy Anniversary, Rita and Terry! series May 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Birthday, Felicitas R. Vargas!From your daughters Beatrice, Linda and Laura. In this Series Celebrations: Happy Anniversary, Rita and Terry! 1 hr ago Look at us, 50 years together 1 hr ago Eloisa's 94th Birthday 1 hr ago Happy 90th Birthday "mami" 243 updates Previous Next Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +15 Government and Politics WATCH NOW: An exclusive look inside the new Hard Rock Casino Updated 12 hrs ago A new era of gaming, dining and entertainment in Northwest Indiana begins at 5 p.m. Friday when officials press "play" and open the doors of the Hard Rock Casino to the public for the first time. +4 Latest Headlines Wisconsin property with house hanging over Lake Michigan bluff has sold May 10, 2021 4 min to read This fully furnished property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how. +4 Northwest Indiana Business Headlines Cleveland-Cliffs signs go up at steel mill in 'new day' after new steelmaker hires more than 710 more workers Updated 12 hrs ago Cleveland-Cliffs has hired more than 710 steelworkers at former ArcelorMittal mills since it took over after the acquisition, Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco C. Goncalves said. Crime and Courts Man charged with raping fellow inmate at Lake County Jail Updated 12 hrs ago The defendant alleged admitted to having sexual conduct with a cellmate, but claimed it was consensual, according to court records. Crime and Courts Body found in Schererville auto shop driveway; no foul play suspected, police say Updated 12 hrs ago Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead early Monday in the driveway of an auto repair shop, an official said. Crime and Courts High bond upsets Portage man accused of picking up 14-year-old on Snapchat for sex Updated 12 hrs ago "There was no sexual misconduct," Elijah Fleming said at one point during this initial hearing before being advised by a defense attorney to exercise his right to remain silent. +2 Crime and Courts COLD CASE: Region car bomb killing a mystery after 3 decades; family wants answers Updated 12 hrs ago Joe Bova was mortally wounded when his truck exploded in his driveway with him inside, causing a fierce blast so powerful it reportedly sent him nearly 50 feet away from the vehicle. Crime and Courts Man molested child while staying with family, records allege Updated May 11, 2021 His next hearing is scheduled for July 6th in Lake Superior Court Criminal Division 1. Crime and Courts Valpo man posed as young girl to gain sex, photos from minors, police say Updated 12 hrs ago Police say a Valparaiso man was 20 and 21 years old while pretending to be a teenage girl when messaging minors for photographs and arranging to meet up with one for sex. Crime and Courts Man pleads guilty to shooting at driver who attempted to flirt with woman Updated May 9, 2021 According to court records, the victim told police he was flirting with a woman walking in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street when Braxton yelled at him and began shooting.