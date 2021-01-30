 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 90th Birthday!

Happy 90th Birthday!

From the Celebrations: Happy Anniversary, Dave and Bobbi! series

Andrea Olivares is celebrating her 90th birthday on February 4. Happy birthday to our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We love you beautiful!

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts