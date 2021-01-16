 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 96th Birthday Marilynn Tkalec

Happy 96th Birthday Marilynn Tkalec

5ffcda78bc443.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Wishing you the best birthday ever. Your loving family - Kathleen, Johnny, Michael and Billy. Grandchildren - Michael (Nicole) and Jennifer (Matt). Great Grandchildren - Ryan, Gavin, Erica, Jenna and Ethan. We love you.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts