Happy 96th Birthday Papá

From the Celebrations: Congratulations, Gillian! series

On November 15, our papá, Jesús H. Solis, of Hammond, Indiana celebrated his 96th birthday. Jesús is a World War II veteran and a retiree of Inland Steel. We all love you very much. Bendición y que Dios siempre té bendiga.

