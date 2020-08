Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Many years apart but only one day apart. Robert Hansen was born Aug. 7, 1967. His daughter, Jocelin Hansen, was born Aug. 8, 2002. Happy Birthday. Robert served in the U.S. Army in Korea and lived in France. Jocelin, a hockey player and skydiver, will attend Michigan State University.