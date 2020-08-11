Hard answers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Don’t you hate it,” Cy the Cynic said to me in the club lounge, “when people ask you something and then answer their own question? I do.”

Some questions are hard to answer. A world-class declarer’s thought processes may involve analysis that would perplex a novice. When West led the king of spades against today’s slam, South took dummy’s ace — and immediately ruffed a spade. He next took the A-K of trumps.

Spade ruff

When East discarded, South continued with the queen of trumps, a diamond to the queen and another spade ruff with his last trump. South then ran the diamonds. When West ruffed with his high trump, he had to lead a club, and South put up dummy’s queen and took the rest.

If you asked South why he ruffed a spade at Trick Two, he might say only that it seemed like a good idea at the time. But if he leads a trump instead, the slam is unmakeable.

A diamond opening lead beats six hearts. Do you think West would have needed a crystal ball to find that lead? I do.

