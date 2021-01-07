Harlow the Halo (copy)Partnership issues

“I read somewhere,” Cy the Cynic told me, “that a whale can attract a partner in 15 minutes. I’ve been trying to find one for five years.”

Cy has gone through a host of partnerships. Like many players, all he wants is a partner who does everything right. Cy was East in today’s deal in a penny game, and against 3NT, West led the jack of clubs, won by dummy’s ace. Declarer next led a diamond: deuce from the Cynic, jack from South ... and West took the ace.

13th diamond

South won the next club and led a second diamond to his ten. He cashed the king, led a club to dummy and took the 13th diamond for his sixth trick. He still had the A-K of spades and ace of hearts, so he made 3NT.

Cy was upset with his partner — not for the first time.

“Duck the first diamond,” Cy complained, “and he goes down.”

Cy was right, and the winning defense was not difficult. Still, I wish Cy had to sit across from himself for a few afternoons. He might be more tolerant of his partner’s errors.

Daily question