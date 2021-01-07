 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harlow the Halo (copy)Partnership issues

Harlow the Halo (copy)Partnership issues

Partnership issues

“I read somewhere,” Cy the Cynic told me, “that a whale can attract a partner in 15 minutes. I’ve been trying to find one for five years.”

Cy has gone through a host of partnerships. Like many players, all he wants is a partner who does everything right. Cy was East in today’s deal in a penny game, and against 3NT, West led the jack of clubs, won by dummy’s ace. Declarer next led a diamond: deuce from the Cynic, jack from South ... and West took the ace.

13th diamond

South won the next club and led a second diamond to his ten. He cashed the king, led a club to dummy and took the 13th diamond for his sixth trick. He still had the A-K of spades and ace of hearts, so he made 3NT.

Cy was upset with his partner — not for the first time.

“Duck the first diamond,” Cy complained, “and he goes down.”

Cy was right, and the winning defense was not difficult. Still, I wish Cy had to sit across from himself for a few afternoons. He might be more tolerant of his partner’s errors.

Daily question

You hold: S 10 9 3 H K 8 7 D A 7 4 C J 10 9 4. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid 1NT and he jumps to three diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: Partner’s jump-rebid suggests about 16 high-card points with a good six-card suit. If he has a hand such as A 2, 6 5 2, K Q 9 8 5 3, A K, you will be a big favorite to make 3NT. If he has 2, A 3 2, K Q J 9 5 3, A Q 5, you need to play at five diamonds. Bid three hearts, suggesting a heart stopper and game interest, and await his reaction.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts