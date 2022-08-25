"The man has more luck than the telephone company has wrong numbers," Unlucky Louie grumbled.

The player we call Harlow the Halo flourishes in my club like a weed in a hothouse. His finesses always win, and his errors (which are many) never cost.

In today's deal from a team match, both Louie and Harlow played at four spades; West led the queen of clubs.

"Harlow won and led a trump," Louie said, "and West took the ace and led another club. The Halo won and led a heart to his queen. The finesse worked, and he lost a club, a diamond and a trump. No justice."

Extra chance

When Louie was declarer, he gave himself an extra chance: He led a heart to his nine at Trick Two. If East had held J-10-6-3, Louie could have pitched dummy's club loser on a high heart. As it was, West took the jack and led another club, but Louie won and led a heart to his queen, winning. He threw dummy's last club on the ace of hearts and made his game.

Hang in, Louie. One day Harlow's luck will expire.

Daily question

You hold: S Q 7 4 3 2 H 5 2 D Q 8 4 C A K 5. The dealer, at your left, opens one diamond. Your partner doubles, and the next player bids two diamonds. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your partner promises opening values or more with support for the unbid suits, hence you may have a game. Jump to three spades to invite. If you held Q7432,Q2,984,AK5, you could commit to game, but in your actual hand, the queen of diamonds is surely wasted for offense.