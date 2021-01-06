“Somebody said luck is like the stock market,” Unlucky Louie growled to me. “If you wait a while, it’ll go down. That doesn’t apply to Harlow.”

Louie meant the player we call Harlow the Halo. He not only takes his good luck for granted, he wants it buttered up like toast.

In a team match, Louie and Harlow both played at seven diamonds. West led the queen of hearts. Harlow took the ace, drew trumps and led a spade to dummy’s queen. Accepting the winning finesse as his due, he claimed 13 tricks.

Better play

Louie’s play was better. He ruffed a heart at Trick Two and took the A-K of trumps. If trumps had split 4-1, Louie would have drawn trumps and finessed in spades. But when East-West followed, Louie ruffed a heart, led a club to dummy and ruffed a heart. He went to the ace of spades, drew the missing trump and took the rest with good clubs.

“I deserved to gain,” Louie sighed, “but not against the Halo and his luck.”

Hang in there, Louie. Harlow’s luck is bound to run out.

Daily question