"The man has a rabbit's foot in one pocket, some four-leaf clovers in another and a horseshoe nailed to his chair," Unlucky Louie grumbled.

Louie was talking about the player we call Harlow the Halo. While it always rains on Louie's parade, Harlow's is blessed with sunshine.

Louie was today's South in a team match.

"Harlow was South at the other table," Louie told me. "At four spades, he took the ace of diamonds and led a low heart. West put up the queen, took the queen of diamonds and led a club. Harlow captured East's queen, drew trumps and later led a heart to his ten. Making five."

Not best

"Harlow's play wasn't so hot," I said. "He could have taken just two trumps and exited with a diamond. Then West would have to lead something to Harlow's advantage."

"With his luck, he doesn't need good technique," Louie said.

"What happened at your table?"

"When North raised to two spades," Louie growled, "I bid 3NT. That contract was cold, and I made four. And we lost an IMP."

Daily question

You hold: S A 10 5 H J 7 3 2 D 7 4 C K 6 5 3. The dealer, at your left, opens one diamond. Your partner doubles, you bid one heart and he raises to two hearts. The opponents pass. What do you say?

ANSWER: Partner's raise promises a hand worth 17 points. He couldn't afford to commit to an eight-trick contract with less strength since your bid of one heart promised nothing. Since you actually have eight useful points, jump to four hearts.

