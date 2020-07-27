× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“If the man looked for a needle in a haystack, he’d find the needle — and the farmer’s comely daughter.”

Unlucky Louie was talking about the player we call Harlow the Halo. While Louie labors under a cloud of bad luck, Harlow’s finesses always win and his errors never cost.

In a team match, both Louie and Harlow played 3NT. West led the queen of hearts: three, nine.

“I knew the defense had only three heart tricks,” Louie said, “so I grabbed my ace and played safe: I unblocked the king of clubs and played a low diamond from both hands.”

Nine tricks

“The defense took three hearts and led a spade,” Louie continued, “but I won and led a diamond to my king. I could cash the A-Q of clubs and run the diamonds for nine tricks.”

“How did Harlow play?”

“He ducked the queen of hearts,” Louie said disgustedly. “If West shifts to a spade, dummy must duck, and the defense shifts back to hearts for down one. But West continued hearts, so Harlow survived.”

One day, Harlow’s luck will run out.

Daily question