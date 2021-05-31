“Against him, I have no chance,” Unlucky Louie sighed. He meant the player we call Harlow the Halo; his luck is as good as Louie’s is awful.

In a team match, Louie and Harlow both played at six spades and ruffed the first diamond. Harlow took the top clubs, ruffed a club with dummy’s three, ruffed a diamond and ruffed a club with the king. He next took the ace of trumps. East’s queen fell, and Harlow had 13 tricks.

Louie was more careful. He ruffed the third club with the ace, ruffed a diamond, ruffed a club with the king and led dummy’s low trump. East won and forced with another diamond, but Louie could draw trumps, making six.

Third diamond

Harlow fails if a defender has Q-x-x in trumps. After Harlow ruffs two clubs and takes the ace of trumps, he must ruff something to reach his hand. When he loses a trump to the queen, a defender forces him to ruff again and he loses control.

“If he looked for a needle in a haystack,” Louie said, “he’d find it — and the farmer’s daughter.”

Daily question

You hold: S A K 3 H A J 7 4 3 D Q 6 5 3 2 C None. Your partner opens one diamond. The next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: Clearly, you may have a slam, even a grand slam, if partner has a minimum opening bid such as 6 5, K 6, A K 10 7 4, Q 6 5 4. To involve your partner in the slam decision, jump-shift to two hearts. If he bids, say, three clubs next, bid three diamonds, saying that your slam interest is based on a strong hand with a big diamond fit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0