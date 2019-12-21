GARY — Hundreds celebrated the life of former Mayor Richard G. Hatcher on Saturday afternoon.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson remembered him as “one of Gary’s most visionary leaders” and “a freedom fighter who fought for justice every day of his life.”
She read aloud her executive order renaming Gary’s Grant Street as Richard Gordon Hatcher Street.
Louis Farrakhan Sr., an American minister and leader of the Nation of Islam, said, "He made a heck of a record as a servant … who left us a noble example of a life well lived and a job well done."
Ragen and Renee, two of Hatcher’s three daughters, remembered him as a loving, deeply religious father who urged them to a life of public service and never tired of politics.
Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson, who founded the Chicago-based Rainbow/Push Coalition and his son, Jonathan Jackson, recalled how Hatcher "made Gary the civil rights capital of the north."
Hatcher, 86, died Dec. 13. He came to national prominence when Gary voters narrowly elected him mayor in 1967, one of the first black mayors of a major American city.
He served 20 years in that office, attempting to reverse the financial decline of the city in the wake of the flight of white residents and their money to the suburbs.
The memorial service took place in the Richard Gordon Hatcher arena within the Genesis Convention Center. Hatcher promoted its construction in 1981 as a way to re-energize the downtown, although it could never compete with the Radisson convention center in Merrillville, where many white Gary residents moved.
Those present noted, with irony, the Genesis Center is still standing in the wake of the recent demolition of the Radisson and businesses, like Sears, that moved to Merrillville have now been abandoned because of online sales entities like Amazon, which has opened a distribution center in Gary.
Renee Hatcher told the audience her father took part in the Freedom Summer in 1964 and the following year’s efforts to end racial segregation in the southern United States.
She said his civil rights organizing in Gary led to “improved lives for the black and the poor” even before his election.
But she said he was a family man too.
“He advised presidents, but often at home, he could hardly get a word in,” in the midst of his wife and three daughters, Renee Hatcher said. “He had so much patience. He always had time for us. He was always on your side. He always sent us flowers on Valentine’s Day and Dad always wanted to talk about politics.”
Ragen Hatcher, a former Gary councilwoman and current state representative for the city, remembered late night political meetings in the basement of the family home were "amazingly normal.”
She said her father taught her, “Never get mad. Get smart. Dad was so open to every thought and so welcoming to anyone who was different. Dad would be so proud of and pleased of the turnout here today.”
Former Vice President Joseph Biden and U.S. Rep. Peter Visclosky sent their condolences.
Hatcher was born July 10, 1933, in Michigan City, to Catherine and Carlton Hatcher.
A high school athlete, though blind in one eye, he received an Indiana University scholarship and earned a bachelor’s degree there and later a law degree in 1959 at Valparaiso University.
He practiced law in East Chicago and Gary, working as a Lake County deputy prosecutor before his first election in 1963 to the Gary City Council, where he helped pass civil rights open housing ordinances.
He recalled in a 2008 interview that blacks and their housing were confined to a section of Gary south of the downtown.
“At the time, blacks couldn’t go to restaurants in Gary, could not stay at the Gary Hotel, could not go north of 11th Avenue"
He said a group of progressive activists urged him to run for mayor in 1967 against then-incumbent A. Martin Katz.
He said he learned how difficult the campaign would be when he went down to a steel mill gate to shake hands with voters and white steel workers refused, putting their hands in their pockets.
Nevertheless, he defeated Katz in the spring Democratic primary that year and assumed his victory in the fall since Republicans were an insignificant minority in the heavily union city.
But he said he clashed with then-Democratic county chairman John Krupa, who wanted local, white Democratic Party leaders to chose the city police chief, city attorney and city controller.
“I said no. This is why I ran for mayor ... there is no way I would betray them or myself,” he said in 2008.
He then defeated the Republican candidate with white Democratic backing with the help of national Democratic Party leaders, including the Kennedy family.
“There was a spirit at the time. People … had a feeling, even though this was something that never happened before, they … could do anything if they work hard enough and are dedicated enough," Hatcher said.
He is survived by his wife Ruthellyn, and three daughters, Ragen, Rachelle and Renee.