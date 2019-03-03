From front, Pat and John Szot, of Merrillville, and Kathleen Szot and her boyfriend, Ryan Fritz, both of Chicago, check out photographs together at the "Haunts" exhibit Sunday in the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
From left, Christy Mazrimas-Ott and Gregg Ott, both of Lansing, and Robert Ochi, of Hammond, talk together and check out photographs in the "Haunts" exhibit Sunday in the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Louise Kocal, of Calumet City, checks out photographs Sunday in the "Haunts" exhibit at the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
Dan Stephenson, of Crown Point, examines photos on display at the "Haunts" exhibit Sunday in the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
Aiden Jensen, 9, of Highland, snaps photos of pictures on display in the "Haunts" exhibit Sunday in the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
Visitors mingle and check out photographs in the "Haunts" exhibit Sunday in the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.