On Saturday, The Quarry Ballroom (121 S. Williams St.) in suburban Thornton, will host “Quarry Blast," a family-friendly event running from noon-10 p.m.; including Video Games, Pizza Eating, Hula Hoop, along with Bingo, Karaoke and Pool contests throughout the day, each paying off with cash prizes.

“Quarry Blast” got its name because of how they blast the limestone in the quarry, which shakes things up a lot in Thornton. The event is a way of getting the community together and getting folks to check out our pub,” said owner Ryan DeYoung. “This place has only been going now for a year and a few months and the response has been very positive and supportive.” “This is Ryan’s dream and I’m very proud of what he has accomplished,” added his wife and business partner Angela DeYoung.

Saturday’s event will be both indoors and outdoors. The Quarry’s spacious patio, portions of which are covered, will have a DJ spinning tunes, while classic blues are played inside (4-7 p.m.) by The Freddie Dixon Band featuring the son of iconic Chicago bluesman Willie Dixon. Attendees can expect to hear Dixon’s band cover several of his famous father’s songs, like “Little Red Rooster,” “Seventh Son,” and “Backdoor Man.” Closing out the night with dance music from 7-10 p.m. is The Rock & Soul Band.

Admission is $20 and includes entry into all the contests, a free pig roast with fixings, and free pizza. Kids will also have other activities like water balloon tossing and face painting. Helicopter rides over the massive Thornton Quarry will also be available for an additional charge.

This writer first met DeYoung a quarter century ago, when as a 22-year-old member of the Southside band Wolcott, he performed at one of the many “Region Rumble” talent showcases I produced at Star Plaza Theatre. He said some of the old Wolcott members are planning a reunion show at The Quarry Ballroom in December. A fun fact about The Quarry Ballroom is that a prohibition-style “speakeasy” is found on the basement level. Check it out when you are there. More: thequarrythornton.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Teen rocker Geddy Trezak performs tonight at Hobart's Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Hobart guitar-slinger and songwriter will mix original songs with some deep covers at Montego’s weekly "Acoustic Thursday Music Series." No Cover. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Chicago troubadour Nick Scarpinato gives a sidewalk concert in downtown Hobart Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.), as the store’s "Saturday Summer Chill Series" continues for a few more weeks. Upcoming “Chill” performances include Chesterton's Kyla Webb of the band Skirt (9/16), Hobart's Geddy Trezak (9/23), and Valparaiso's Keegan Darr (9/30). Acoustic artists interested in performing, should call 219- 945-9511.

• Bulldog Park Pavilion (183 S. West St.) in Crown Point will echo with the vibes of a long past era this Friday, as the hippie-influenced sounds of super-group Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young fill the night air courtesy of tribute group, MARRAKESH EXPRESS. Opening at 5:30 p.m. is the Americana/Blues of The Jack Whittle Trio. Admission is free. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Food vendors and full bar service will be available More: 219-661-2271 or crownpoint.in.gov.

• Friday night finds hip-hop/rap on tap at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) with EMINEM: The Tribute," featuring the tribute group Shady at 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. More: https://fb.me/e/5XrzTtWUQ.

Comedy producer/host Susana Rodriguez returns to Art Theater on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with another "Chicagoland Stand-Up Comedy" show. This one featuring headliner Jeanie Doogan with support by Chicagoland comics John Ocean Thomas, Angie Washington, St. James Jackson, Mark Bon and Jose James Montero. Tickets start at $20. More: brickartlive.com.

• "Karaoke" tonight from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. At 8 p.m. Friday, catch the guitar-driven blues of The Head Honchos, followed on Saturday at 8 p.m. by touring blues artist, Nora Jean Wallace. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens 7-10 p.m. Next Wednesday starts a new week of music with an acoustic set by Johnny V. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John welcomes acoustic duo Bowman & Rose tonight at 7 p.m. The Rak Brothers perform (7-10 p.m.) on the patio stage as the first half of Friday’s double bill, followed by The Joe Marcinek Band (10 p.m-1 a.m.). Saturday features another double bill as The Chicago Experience (7-10 p.m.) rocks the patio stage, followed indoors by Barefoot Charlie (10 p.m.-1 a.m.). Inclement weather moves all bands inside. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Valparaiso's "44th annual Popcorn Festival" happens this weekend with lots of great music presented on Saturday throughout the downtown area with main stage events in Central Park on the Northwest Health Amphitheater (68 Lafayette St.). Performing Saturday are The Indigos, Small Town, Mr. Funnyman and the Rolling Stones tribute, Satisfaction. Starting an early buzz on Friday at 7 p.m. in Central Park is R&B/Dance group, Together.

The festival officially kicks off today with various events at the William E. Urshcel Pavilion (63 Lafayette St.). Find the full schedule at valparaisoevents.com.

Various downtown venues will also present live local music on Saturday, including a solo show by Joel Justin at the Meditrina Market Cafe (24 Washington St.) at noon.

• The Hard Rock Cafe Stage -- home for free concerts every weekend at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary -- will NOT feature music this weekend, because the stage is under construction. Free performances are expected to return when soul-blues vocalist Tad Robinson performs on Friday, followed on Saturday by blues guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Ivy Ford. More a .hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Acoustic music happens this evening with McMahon & Adrian at 9 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. The Nick Danger Trio play Friday at 10 p.m., followed on Saturday by The Smolen Trio at 9 p.m. "Open Stage Nights" are every Sunday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. with a weekly 10 p.m. Friday "Karaoke Night." Next Wednesday, a new week of music begins on Wednesday with Mark Mybeck & Chris Grove. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• On Sept. 13, dance/rock band -- Jessi & The Fizz -- wrap up the "Midweek Music At Main" free summer music series in downtown Highland with a 6 p.m. performance at Main Square Park (3001 Ridge Road). Kicking things off at 4:15 p.m. is country/pop recording artist LeAnn Stutler. Bringing lawn chairs or blankets is recommended. Admission is free to this family-friendly event presented by The Highland Parks Department. Food options available on site, but guests may bring their own picnic snacks. No alcohol allowed. Sound provided by Caruso Live Audio. More: 219-661-2271 or crownpoint.in.gov.

• Back by popular demand this Sunday from 6-9 p.m. on my weekly all vinyl WIMS radio program, "NEEDLE DROP," is South Shore Roller Derby team member Spirit Crusher (aka Olivia Kocon). The rough and tumble jammer will be “jamming” in a different way, by picking tunes as the evening's guest DJ, while chatting about the team's Sept. 16 bout at the William E. Urshcel Pavilion (63 Lafayette St.). "NEEDLE DROP" is heard in NWI on the dial at AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM, and streamed live in real time at wimsradio.com and via the Tune-In App. More on the Roller Derby bout at southshorerollerderby.org.