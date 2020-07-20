Have you any wool?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Does a sheep know when somebody pulls the wool over its eyes?” — graffiti

Since declarer can’t see the defenders’ hands, they have opportunities to lead him astray through deceptive play: falsecarding, playing a card he already knows they hold, or winning a trick with a higher card than necessary.

In today’s deal, South found himself at four hearts. His three hearts was strictly competitive, not a game try, and North really should have passed. West led the queen of spades, and South took the ace, drew trumps and led a club to dummy’s nine (not best). East won with the queen and shifted to the four of diamonds: six, ace (!), eight. West then led a club.

Finesse

South saw no need to risk a second club finesse when he clearly could win a third diamond trick and pitch a club from dummy. He took the ace of clubs and let the ten of diamonds ride — and found that wool had been pulled. West produced the queen and cashed his king of clubs for down one.

This week: defensive deception.

