Stand-up comedian and actor Tom Dreesen, a born and bred native of Harvey, Illinois, is celebrating his 50th anniversary in show business this year.
He is coming home once again to share stories and memories as only he can about Frank Sinatra, arguably the greatest entertainer and vocalist of the 20th Century.
"An Evening of Laughter and Stories of Sinatra" will play for one night only at Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso this Saturday. The 7 p.m. performance benefits the Memorial Opera House Foundation, which maintains the venerable and historic venue built in 1893.
In his show, Dreesen offers keen insight into Frank Sinatra the entertainer and the man, often sharing life lessons he learned from the legendary star.
"A short film narrated by (late Chicago actor) Dennis Farina starts the show, then I do a monologue for about 25 minutes, then I go over to the bar and tell a joke at which time the stage darkens and Frank appears on the screen. When he gets to the chorus of 'One More for My Baby and One More for the Road,' the spotlight hits me and I tell how the first time I heard Sinatra's voice, it was on a juke box when I was 8-years-old and shining shoes in a Harvey, Illinois tavern."
Dreesen's life with Frank Sinatra unfolds from there. He talks about being a little boy in Harvey to being a pall bearer for Sinatra years later in Beverly Hills, California.
Here are highlights from a "Frank' conversation with Dreesen:
The Times: How did you first connect with Sinatra?
Tom Dreesen: I was performing at Caesar's in Lake Tahoe and Frank was performing next door at Harrah's. I rushed over after my first show and was running into Harrah's showroom, when Harrah's vice president, Holmes Hendrickson yelled for me to come over. He was talking to a guy with a cigar who turned out to be Frank's lawyer, Mickey Rudin. Holmes told him, 'Mickey, I think Tom here would be a great opening act for Frank'. A week later, I was invited to open for Frank at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. That one weekend turned into 14 years of doing 40-50 cities a year with him"
The Times: What are among your favorite memories of performing with Sinatra?
Dreesen: "One is how gracious he always was to me. Frank would call me back out to take another bow. He'd say things like, 'Let's hear it for Tommy Dreesen, he's a very funny man!' or 'Tommy Dreesen... my main man, let's hear it for him.' To have him do that made me feel 10 feet tall."
The Times: A favorite memory of Frank Sinatra, the man?
Dreesen: "There are so many that I can never forget. Some are when he'd open up and share personal stories and feelings with me as we drove around the desert in Palm Springs where he lived, sometimes driving around until the sun rose. I've got great memories of staying at his house, where he and Barbara always made me feel like part of the family. Frank went from being a boss, to being a buddy, to being like a father to me."
The Times: Any one special memory about the man behind the image? Something that reveals Sinatra the person, opposed to Frank Sinatra the superstar?
Dreesen: "Frank was very giving and generous. One story I love to share is about leaving the Waldorf-Astoria on our way to a gig. We were rushed out the back entrance into the limo when a woman started yelling, 'Mr. Sinatra please, Mr. Sinatra please...' as security held her back. He got out of the car and asked what she wanted. She told him her husband was very sick and if she could get an autograph it would mean the world to him. He signed the autograph and as she was leaving, she complimented Frank's cuff links. He called her back, took them off and gave them to her for her husband. I later asked why he would give her his $2,000 cuff links and he said to me, 'Tommy, if you possess something that you can't give away, than you don't possess it, it possesses you.' That is something that has stayed with me to this day. I saw him do other things like that over the years."
The Times: Have you ever gotten feedback from the Sinatra family about your stage show honoring your life with Frank?
Dreesen: "Barbara Sinatra loved the show, Frank Jr. also liked it. I've not heard from Tina or Nancy about it. Frank's fans seem to really enjoy hearing the stories and like the way the show is put together. This show is done with love and respect for my friend, who I miss every day."
The Times: Your 3 favorite Sinatra songs?
Dreesen: "Impossible to answer, because it completely depends on my mood."
Dreesen returns to Chicago in September to help two causes close to his heart. They are the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 40th annual Dinner of Champions on Sept. 18 at Theatre on the Lake (2401 N. Lake Shore Drive) in Chicago. On Sept. 19, he hosts "The IFI Tom Dreesen & Comedians Golf Outing" at Makray Memorial Golf Club in Barrington, benefiting the Illinois Fatherhood Initiative.
A new book by Dreesen is due next Spring via Simon & Schuster. The entertainer is optimistic a film is coming based on his early career with actor/comedian Tim Reid, about them being the first black and white comedy team in American history. Visit tomdreesen.com.