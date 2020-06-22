Related to this story

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash
Crime and Courts

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash

  • Updated

Christian Villarreal, a 15-year-old from Boone Grove, has been identified as the boy killed Wednesday night after the car he was riding in left County Line Road at a high rate of speed and struck multiple trees in a farm field, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

