Having fun, fairgrounds style
A retired Region cop fired the fatal rounds that killed his fellow security officer and the psychiatric patient who had assaulted a nurse and was choking the second officer at a Munster hospital, the Lake County prosecutor said Tuesday afternoon.
Devante Johnson, 18, of Gary, was identified by the coroner’s office Saturday. The office used dental records to identify Johnson, whose body was found March 28 when a man spotted bones in a field.
Two girls were sitting by the water watching ducks at a pond when they saw what the man was doing.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and one person had to be airlifted from the scene, officials said. The crash is still being investigated.
Christian Villarreal, a 15-year-old from Boone Grove, has been identified as the boy killed Wednesday night after the car he was riding in left County Line Road at a high rate of speed and struck multiple trees in a farm field, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.
Multiple agencies responded to Marquette Beach around 6 p.m. for several people fighting, police said.
GRIFFITH — Griffith might be the place to go this summer as the Town Council plans to hold all of the town's summer and fall festivities.
