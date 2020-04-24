HBO Max set for May 27 launch, initial lineup announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T's WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signalling that the so-called streaming wars won't subside because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WarnerMedia had earlier said HBO Max would debut sometime in May, and it stuck to those plans Tuesday even if some of its planned programming has already been postponed due to the outbreak.

HBO Max will be among the most expensive streaming services, at a price of $14.99 a month. But WarnerMedia is hoping a deep library of HBO hits, including "Game of Thrones" and "Succession"; DC Comics blockbuster movies like "Wonder Woman" and "The Dark Knight"; and hit TV shows including "Friends" and "South Park" will be enough to lure viewers who face a blizzard of streaming options.

New original programming will also be a part of HBO Max, although the much-ballyhooed "Friends" reunion special has been delayed by the pandemic. Among the fresh offerings: "Love Life," a scripted comedy with Anna Kendrick; the underground ballroom dance competition series "Legendary"; new "Looney Tunes Cartoons" and Sesame Workshop's "The Not Too Late Show with Elmo."