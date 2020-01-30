'He is ours': Hundreds attend funeral for 'unclaimed veteran' in Illinois

A mourner salutes. When John James Murphy died in Elgin last month, he was an "unclaimed veteran" whose relatives couldn't be found or contacted to take care of his burial. Hundreds of people from Elgin and as far as Chicago, Aurora and Naperville attended his visitation and service Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 after the owners of an Elgin, Ill. funeral home extended an open invitation to the community. The funeral home took on the task of having his military burial approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
ELGIN, Ill. — Hundreds of people attended a funeral service in suburban Chicago Wednesday for a former U.S. Air Force mechanic who became an “unclaimed veteran” when he died last month.
The service for John James Murphy, 71, was held at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home in Elgin. Murphy died Dec. 18 at a nearby hospital after living in a rehabilitation center since 2017. The funeral home was unable to find any relatives.
"He is ours,” the Rev. Tim Perry said to applause at the start of the service.
Joy and Dan Symonds, the owners of the funeral home, invited the public to attend Murphy’s service. The Symonds obtained permission from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to conduct a service that included full military honors.
