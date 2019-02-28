The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' projections for job growth — and decline — hit some familiar themes. New energy and health care are among the leaders in growth rates, with hospitality jobs making a strong showing in the number of new jobs that the bureau expects to be created through 2026.

Shrinking occupations, both in terms of rate of decline and job losses, focus on older occupations, including manual office and factory jobs.

Jobs in the same general area can have very different projections — software developer is expected to be among the top jobs, growing 30.7 percent to just over 1 million jobs by 2026, while computer programmer is expected to be among the decliners, shrinking 7.2 percent to nearly 274,000. Developers "are the creative minds behind computer programs," while programmers enter and test the code, and that "can be done from anywhere in the world," according to the BLS.

Following are the top 10 occupations in four categories ranking growth and contraction.

Fastest growing

(ranked by percent increase)

2016 employment (in thousands), 2026 employment (in thousands), percent increase 2016-2016, 2017 median annual wages

Solar photovoltaic installers 11.3 23.1 104.9 $39,490

Wind turbine service technicians 5.8 11.3 96.3 $53,880

Home health aides 911.5 1,342.7 47.3 $23,210

Personal care aides 2,016.1 2,793.8 38.6 $23,100

Physician assistants 106.2 145.9 37.3 $104,860

Nurse practitioners 155.5 211.6 36.1 $103,880

Statisticians 37.2 49.8 33.8 $84,060

Physical therapist assistants 88.3 115.8 31.0 $57,430

Software developers, applications 831.3 1,086.6 30.7 $101,790

Mathematicians 3.1 4.0 29.7 $103,010

Largest increase

(ranked by increase in number of jobs)

2016 employment (in thousands), 2026 employment (in thousands), increase 2016-2026, percent increase 2016-2026, 2017 median annual wages

Personal care aides 2,016.1 2,793.8 777.6 38.6 $23,100

Combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food 3,452.2 4,032.1 579.9 16.8 $20,180

Registered nurses 2,955.2 3,393.2 438.1 14.8 $70,000

Home health aides 911.5 1,342.7 431.2 47.3 $23,210

Software developers, applications 831.3 1,086.6 255.4 30.7 $101,790

Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners 2,384.6 2,621.2 236.5 9.9 $24,990

General and operations managers 2,263.1 2,468.3 205.2 9.1 $100,410

Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand 2,628.4 2,828.1 199.7 7.6 $27,040

Medical assistants 634.4 818.4 183.9 29.0 $32,480

Waiters and waitresses 2,600.5 2,783.0 182.5 7.0 $20,820

Fastest shrinking

(ranked by percent decline)

2016 employment (in thousands), 2026 employment (in thousands), decrease 2016-2026, percent decrease 2016-2026, 2017 median annual wages

Locomotive firers 1.2 0.3 -0.9 -78.6 $60,360

Respiratory therapy technicians 10.8 4.7 -6.1 -56.3 $50,350

Parking enforcement workers 9.4 6.1 -3.3 -35.3 $39,030

Word processors and typists 74.9 50.1 -24.8 -33.1 $39,740

Watch repairers 1.8 1.2 -0.5 -29.7 $35,770

Electronic equipment installers and repairers, motor vehicles 12.1 9.0 -3.1 -25.6 $34,530

Foundry mold and coremakers 12.5 9.5 -3.0 -24.0 $35,140

Pourers and casters, metal 8.4 6.5 -2.0 -23.4 $38,210

Computer operators 51.5 39.7 -11.8 -22.8 $44,270

Telephone operators 9.1 7.0 -2.0 -22.6 $36,320

Largest decline

(ranked by number of jobs)

2016 employment (in thousands), 2026 employment (in thousands), decrease 2016-2026, percent decrease 2016-2026, 2017 median annual wages

Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive 2,536.2 2,371.3 -164.9 -6.5 $35,590

Team assemblers 1,130.9 985.9 -145.0 -12.8 —

Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants 685.3 566.2 -119.2 -17.4 $57,410

Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers 520.7 465.2 -55.5 -10.7 $37,340

Electrical and electronic equipment assemblers 218.9 173.3 -45.6 -20.8 

Data entry keyers 203.8 160.6 -43.3 -21.2 $30,930

Tellers 502.7 460.9 -41.8 -8.3 $28,110

Postal service mail carriers 316.7 278.5 -38.2 -12.1 $57,000

Legal secretaries 194.7 157.5 -37.1 -19.1 $44,730

Correctional officers and jailers 450.0 415.5 -34.5 -7.7 $43,540

