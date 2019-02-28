The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' projections for job growth — and decline — hit some familiar themes. New energy and health care are among the leaders in growth rates, with hospitality jobs making a strong showing in the number of new jobs that the bureau expects to be created through 2026.
Shrinking occupations, both in terms of rate of decline and job losses, focus on older occupations, including manual office and factory jobs.
Jobs in the same general area can have very different projections — software developer is expected to be among the top jobs, growing 30.7 percent to just over 1 million jobs by 2026, while computer programmer is expected to be among the decliners, shrinking 7.2 percent to nearly 274,000. Developers "are the creative minds behind computer programs," while programmers enter and test the code, and that "can be done from anywhere in the world," according to the BLS.
Following are the top 10 occupations in four categories ranking growth and contraction.
Fastest growing
(ranked by percent increase)
2016 employment (in thousands), 2026 employment (in thousands), percent increase 2016-2016, 2017 median annual wages
Solar photovoltaic installers 11.3 23.1 104.9 $39,490
Wind turbine service technicians 5.8 11.3 96.3 $53,880
Home health aides 911.5 1,342.7 47.3 $23,210
Personal care aides 2,016.1 2,793.8 38.6 $23,100
Physician assistants 106.2 145.9 37.3 $104,860
Nurse practitioners 155.5 211.6 36.1 $103,880
Statisticians 37.2 49.8 33.8 $84,060
Physical therapist assistants 88.3 115.8 31.0 $57,430
Software developers, applications 831.3 1,086.6 30.7 $101,790
Mathematicians 3.1 4.0 29.7 $103,010
Largest increase
(ranked by increase in number of jobs)
2016 employment (in thousands), 2026 employment (in thousands), increase 2016-2026, percent increase 2016-2026, 2017 median annual wages
Personal care aides 2,016.1 2,793.8 777.6 38.6 $23,100
Combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food 3,452.2 4,032.1 579.9 16.8 $20,180
Registered nurses 2,955.2 3,393.2 438.1 14.8 $70,000
Home health aides 911.5 1,342.7 431.2 47.3 $23,210
Software developers, applications 831.3 1,086.6 255.4 30.7 $101,790
Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners 2,384.6 2,621.2 236.5 9.9 $24,990
General and operations managers 2,263.1 2,468.3 205.2 9.1 $100,410
Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand 2,628.4 2,828.1 199.7 7.6 $27,040
Medical assistants 634.4 818.4 183.9 29.0 $32,480
Waiters and waitresses 2,600.5 2,783.0 182.5 7.0 $20,820
Fastest shrinking
(ranked by percent decline)
2016 employment (in thousands), 2026 employment (in thousands), decrease 2016-2026, percent decrease 2016-2026, 2017 median annual wages
Locomotive firers 1.2 0.3 -0.9 -78.6 $60,360
Respiratory therapy technicians 10.8 4.7 -6.1 -56.3 $50,350
Parking enforcement workers 9.4 6.1 -3.3 -35.3 $39,030
Word processors and typists 74.9 50.1 -24.8 -33.1 $39,740
Watch repairers 1.8 1.2 -0.5 -29.7 $35,770
Electronic equipment installers and repairers, motor vehicles 12.1 9.0 -3.1 -25.6 $34,530
Foundry mold and coremakers 12.5 9.5 -3.0 -24.0 $35,140
Pourers and casters, metal 8.4 6.5 -2.0 -23.4 $38,210
Computer operators 51.5 39.7 -11.8 -22.8 $44,270
Telephone operators 9.1 7.0 -2.0 -22.6 $36,320
Largest decline
(ranked by number of jobs)
2016 employment (in thousands), 2026 employment (in thousands), decrease 2016-2026, percent decrease 2016-2026, 2017 median annual wages
Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive 2,536.2 2,371.3 -164.9 -6.5 $35,590
Team assemblers 1,130.9 985.9 -145.0 -12.8 —
Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants 685.3 566.2 -119.2 -17.4 $57,410
Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers 520.7 465.2 -55.5 -10.7 $37,340
Electrical and electronic equipment assemblers 218.9 173.3 -45.6 -20.8
Data entry keyers 203.8 160.6 -43.3 -21.2 $30,930
Tellers 502.7 460.9 -41.8 -8.3 $28,110
Postal service mail carriers 316.7 278.5 -38.2 -12.1 $57,000
Legal secretaries 194.7 157.5 -37.1 -19.1 $44,730
Correctional officers and jailers 450.0 415.5 -34.5 -7.7 $43,540