Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte awards $3.8 million in grants

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte awarded $3.8 million in grants so far this year to making the community healthier.

It awarded 55 grants to community causes supporting healthy children, healthy minds and healthy living.

“Congratulations to all grantees,” Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte President and CEO Maria Fruth said. “Effecting positive change truly takes a village, and HFL’s partners are invaluable to the mission of empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well. Since 2017, HFL has invested over $34 million in the LaPorte County community by giving to our dedicated partners. We applaud our partners for all the hard work they put forth toward helping us achieve our mission, and we continue to be proud of what they do for our community.”

The foundation donated $900,069 to prenatal, infant, and child wellness. It, for instance, gave $75,000 award to The Salvation Army of LaPorte which serves 600 children through its Weekend Backpack Program. It also gave $150,000 to the LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity which will build five homes for low-income residents in LaPorte.

It also gave $2.46 million to healthy living, including $960,000 for LaPorte to improve Soldiers Memorial Park. The city plans to build a greenway from Craven Pond to Orchard Avenue, pave and light the mountain bike parking lot and trailhead, and construct a viewing deck and trails at Link Park. It's giving LaCross $200,000 to expand the Grand Kankakee Marsh Trail by nine miles and a $50,848 grant to Citizens Concerned for the Homeless to create a teaching kitchen at Grace Learning Center.

HFL awarded $108,000 in Healthy Minds grants, including $6,000 to Anam Cara Stables for a Grief and Loss Group involving horses. It's also providing $50,000 to Samaritan Counseling Centers.

A second round of grant recipients will be notified at the end of October.

For more information, visit hflaporte.org/grant-opportunities.