CHESTERTON — Logan Castleton may never be a sports hero in football or basketball, but he can still inspire others with his hands. A heart condition cannot prevent him from playing the piano.
And oh, can he play.
The 15-year-old, a former Valparaiso resident now living in Denver, has performed at New York’s Lincoln Center and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. He returned to Northwest Indiana Saturday to lend his musical talent to the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk at Coffee Creek.
“I feel great,” Castleton said. “I love performing. I love these kind of events, and it’s nice to come back to them.”
Castleton was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a type of congenital heart disease that affects the left side of the heart. Structures on the left side of the heart either failed to form or formed improperly.
From talking to the teenager, one might never know he will someday need a new heart. He was just 10 days old when he had the first of his dozen open-heart surgeries.
Castleton performed at Heart Walk opening ceremonies, then later performed as participants were finishing the 1- or 3-mile course.
Through music, Castleton said, “I can express myself in a different way. I’ve been playing for eight years, starting when I was 7.”
He added, “I can’t play contact sports, but with music I can sit down at the piano. No one can tell me I can’t play the piano. It’s like a freedom I have.”
Castleton sees music as a form of inspiration.
“Music helps you, but it’s also helping others,” he said.
A student at Denver School of the Arts, Castleton has no favorite venue for performing.
“I love them all,” he said. “It’s all the same loving environment. Wherever I play, it’s great.”
A fan of the classics, a red-caped Castleton opened the Heart Walk with an arrangement of Journey's “Don’t Stop Believing.”
Diane Kemp, American Heart Association regional vice president, remembers Castleton’s Heart Walk appearances, including his first one, when he was only a few months old.
“He came in this little red outfit with his mom and dad, and they told us, ‘We’re here to walk for him,’” Kemp said.
Kemp also remembers the pacemaker Castleton received as a child. Pacemakers were larger then, and Kemps recalls how his flesh covered the apparatus.
As to the walk, Kemp said its benefit goes beyond raising funds to “educating the community on the importance of modifiable risk factors.”
Eighty percent of cardiovascular problems could be prevented, Kemp continued, by following these seven steps:
• Get active
• Eat better
• Lose weight
• Control cholesterol
• Manage blood pressure
• Reduce blood sugar
• Stop smoking
According to the AHA, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., claiming 2,150 American lives daily. Stroke, fifth-highest cause of death and leading cause of severe disability, claims 219,000 lives annually.
The Heart Walk raises funds for research and lifesaving programs. Since the inception of the Heart Walk, AHA officials state, mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and stroke have dropped by 45%. However, the AHA adds, “there is far more work to be done.”
Among the participants in the noncompetitive walk were Long Beach residents Megan Hamilton-Mengel and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth, 11. The mother learned of the benefit from her father, John Mengel, executive chair of the walk and general manager-vice president of ArcelorMittal.
“The race was good and quick and the weather was nice,” Hamilton-Mengel said.
The mother-daughter team, musicians on the clarinet and piano, stopped by Castleton to chat and take his picture.
“We’re here for him,” the mother said.
Although the rains held up until Castleton finished playing, his father, Rich Castleton, was there to keep the winds from taking his son’s sheet music.
“He’s pretty remarkable, very positive,” Rich Castleton said. “In terms of his attitude, he’s just a happy kid.”
Logan Castleton will someday need a heart transplant. The question remains when.
“Doctors don’t know. It depends on the individual,” Rich Castleton said. “Twenty years ago, people with his condition got a transplant in their teens or 20s. Today, they’re well until their 30s. It all depends.”