More than $16 million and counting. That’s the prize money that has been awarded to poker enthusiasts from the Region and all around the Midwest during Heartland Poker Tour tournaments held at Ameristar East Chicago Casino Hotel the past six years.
The winning continues today through Jan. 20 as Heartland Poker Tour launches Season XVI at Ameristar, headlined this weekend by the $350 Monster Stack No Limit Hold’em tournament.
“Ameristar East Chicago has become one of the most popular stops on the tour with growing numbers every year,” said HPT’s marketing manager Korey Stewart. “We’re looking forward to returning to Chicagoland and can’t wait to put on another successful series.”
This time around there are three starting flights from which to choose, including today, Friday, and Saturday. Once again, the event will carry a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool, which makes the $350 buy-in mighty attractive.
“It isn’t unusual to see well over 1,000 total entries for this event,” Stewart said. “We’ve also added an additional 5,000 units to the starting stack, so each player will begin with 20,000 in chips.”
Acknowledging a growing presence of female poker players in the Region, the tour is bringing a Ladies-only event back to Ameristar. It will be held on Sunday (Jan. 12) for a $150 buy-in starting at 6 p.m.
Another specialty demographic of the poker population, players 50 years of age and older, will be served with two tournaments. The first, with a $300 buy-in, will take place on Sunday (Jan. 12) starting at 10 a.m., while the second, a $200 buy-in, is scheduled for Wednesday (Jan. 12) starting at Noon.
New on the schedule is a no-limit hold’em bounty tournament, featuring $100 bounties with one re-entry per player, set for Tuesday (Jan. 14) at Noon. The buy-in is $300.
Other tournament highlights include the No Limit Hold’em 6-Max on Monday (Jan. 13), a $300 no-limit hold’em Tag Team Switch on Tuesday (Jan. 14), and a $300 Pot Limit Omaha Tournament on Wednesday (Jan. 15).
“The largest prize pool of the series will almost assuredly come in the $1,650 Main Event, scheduled for Jan. 16 through Jan. 20,” Stewart said. “Players are able to buy into that tournament directly, or take advantage of HPT’s popular satellite system with a number of qualifiers available throughout the week for as little as $100.
“It’s fairly common to see a player win a Main Event seat through a qualifier on an investment of $100 to $400 and turn that into a six-figure payday by the end of the weekend.”
Local pro Josh Reichard is the defending champion of HPT’s Main Event at Ameristar. Last September he took home the $186,812 championship check after emerging best in a field of 579 total entries.
“We’ve seen the Main Event prize pool at Ameristar East Chicago flirt with the $1 million mark several times,” Stewart said. “This could be the first time we see it soar past that number.”
Please visit hptpoker.com for a complete tournament schedule and other information about the 2020 Heartland Poker Tour season.
Exclusive hotel rates starting at $79 per night are available for tournament participants. Book by phone (219-378-3000) or online using the promotional code HPTAEC.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: Get ready for the biggest football game of the year with the “Big Game Package” being held from 1 to 8 p.m. (EST) at all Four Winds locations on Sunday (Jan. 12). One guest will be randomly selected at 1, 2, 4, 5, and 7 p.m. to win $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play. One winner will be chosen at 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. to win the grand prize Big Game Package which includes two tickets to the 2020 “big game” and $5,000 in cash. The final drawing at 8 p.m. will see one winner go home with $5,000 cash. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds destination. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.
BLUE CHIP: The ultimate bridal fair, bride blu, will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, from Noon to 3 p.m. in the Stardust Event Center. The fair will feature Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan exhibitors showcasing the latest in wedding fashions and trends. There will also be a fashion show, giveaways, samples, and demonstrations. A grand prize drawing for a trip to Las Vegas will also take place. Admission is free for pre-registered attendees. Please visit nwitimes.com/brideblu to register.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: The “Countdown to Super Bowl LIV” promotion is being held every Saturday in January for your chance to win up to $40,000 in prizes. Drawings will take place hourly from 5. to 8 p.m. with the finale drawing at 9 p.m. Each promotional day there will be 13 winners, including the grand prize winner who will be awarded $2,000 in free slot play and a 50-inch screen TV. Receive one complimentary entry on promotion days by swiping your Caesars Rewards card at the promotional kiosks. Earn one additional entry for every 25 Tier Credits earned on each drawing day.
MAJESTIC STAR: “Funky Town” slot tournaments will be held every Wednesday this month from 4. to 9 p.m. Enter for your chance to be one of the top 25 scorers and win your share of $6,500 in Promo Cash plus a contestant spot in the $100,000 Boogie Down Grand Finale Tournament on Friday, Jan. 31. Individual session winners will be awarded $20 in Promo Cash. Please visit the Majestic Rewards player’s club center for all the details.