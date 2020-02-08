Heloise: A good transition

Dear Heloise: I volunteer as a foster for a breed-specific rescue organization (miniature schnauzers). I keep a few spare dog collars with ID tags already attached. The tags are etched with the name "Foster," along with my cellphone number.

I never leave the shelter until I've put the temporary collar on the dog. At that point, the stress level is at its highest, and dogs are most likely to bolt if they have a chance.

After a few days in a home environment, away from the terror of the shelter, they relax, and their true personalities come out. What wonderful gifts they are to us, and then to their forever families! — Nancy J., Rancho Murieta, Calif.

Nancy, you do such wonderful work! Here's a Heloise hug! — Heloise

Go to 'place'

Dear Heloise: This is in response to the lady asking how to discourage her dog from begging at the table. I have always taught my dogs to go to their "place" when anyone is around the table or even in the dining area.

Yes, it might take several times — some dogs learn faster than others. Lead the dog to the place and wait until your pet sits or lies down, relaxed, then turn and walk away. The dog will follow you many times, but eventually will learn. — Debby in Alabama