HELOISE: A report on COVID-19

Today's Sound Off is from a 13-year-old girl in Wyoming.
Dear Ms. Heloise: I am 13 years old and attend school in my hometown in Wyoming. Everyone in our class had to do a report on the outbreak of COVID-19 and its effect on America. I got an A on my report, but in doing research I wondered why people listen to gossip on the internet instead of listening to the people at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or to the scientists who study this terrible disease. I know it's hard sometimes to tell the difference between what is true and what is not, but it's always best to listen to common sense and read up on everything you can about this disease. I think you'll find that wearing a mask isn't so bad after all. And while I really hate shots, I got vaccinated at the same time my mother was vaccinated because I would never want to bring home a disease that might harm my 8-year-old brother. I love him too much to put him at risk for COVID.
Anyway, this is my view of COVID. I believe we need to look out for one another, and in doing so we'll come out of this time of stress and fear a much stronger nation. -- Meghan B., Wyoming
Meghan, thank you for your letter. It's not hard to see why you got an A on your report. — Heloise
Pamper your toes:
• Never wear shoes that hurt your feet.
• Keep your feet clean and dry.
• If your feet sweat heavily, cover them with an antiperspirant.
• Don't wear the same shoes every day.
• Baking soda sprinkled in your shoes will remove any odors that linger.
Check the pockets
Dear Heloise: I am an avid rummage and garage-sale hunter. Would you tell your readers that before they have a garage sale or give something to charity, to go through all the pockets first? Do the same thing for suitcases or backpacks. I have found and returned to the seller keys, money and jewelry. — Chris L., Sioux City, Iowa
BRONZE PLAQUE
Dear Heloise: What is the best way to clean off mold and fungus from a bronze memorial plaque? -- John G., Laguna Woods, California
John, first wipe away any dirt and debris with a soft cloth. Next, scrub the bronze with a mild dish detergent and water or a cleaning product designed to clean bronze, found in hardware or grocery stores, using a soft-bristled brush. Rinse and dry the plaque. Last of all, apply a thin coat of wax (one without silicone or other harsh chemicals) to the plaque and be sure to buff it afterward. This will help protect the bronze. -- Heloise
Dry nails
Dear Heloise: What can I use on my dry, brittle nails? — Linda W., Silver Springs, Nevada
Linda, apply a heavy coat of petroleum jelly to your nails (and hands) before bedtime, and use cotton gloves to cover your hands. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.