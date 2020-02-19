Heloise: A surprise taco taste

Dear Heloise: When preparing tacos, if you do not have lettuce on hand, do not fret. You may have a cucumber. Cut it into matchstick-size pieces. It gives the tacos an added crunch. Works great for us! — Lucille S., Barrington, N.H.

The need to knead?

Dear Heloise: You don't really need to knead bread dough. You can make excellent no-knead bread with much less effort and in a much shorter amount of time. There are numerous recipes; just search online. — Eric N., via email

Kneading bread dough enhances the texture of certain bread recipes, and some people enjoy the act of kneading dough. However, you're right — there are indeed many recipes that do not require kneading the dough. — Heloise

Cereal bags

Dear Heloise: Those plastic bags in cereal boxes that are nearly impossible to tear are perfect for covering the counter when breading meat or flattening meat with a mallet or the back of a small skillet. — Sherry E., Kerrville, Texas

War cake

Dear Heloise: Please reprint your recipe for War Cake. I want to make it for my dad, who loves this recipe more than any other cake. Mahalo! — Kiko H., Hilo, Hawaii

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up