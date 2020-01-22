Heloise: A switch to red

Dear Heloise: This is a safety tip for the kitchen. Some kitchens have a set of electric switches that are usually on the side of the sink on the wall. One switch turns on the light above the sink, and the other switch turns on the garbage disposal.

I paint the switch for the garbage disposal red, with bright red nail polish. This makes sure the disposal, with its sharp blades, doesn't get turned on by mistake. When there is an event with many helping hands, it would be easy to flip the switch at the wrong time. — Helen R., Manhattan, Kan.

Zesty tea

Dear Heloise: You had a recipe for a lemon-mint tea that my mother loved. She's coming for a visit, and I'd like to make that tea for her. Would you repeat the recipe? I've misplaced the one I had. — Nicky G., Austin, Texas

Nicky, this is a favorite of several of my friends. You will need:

3-5 tea bags (regular size)

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1-2 teaspoons finely cut mint (fresh is best but dried will do. If you have dried mint, it is stronger, so use 1/2 the amount.)

Honey, brown sugar or any sweetener