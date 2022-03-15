HELOISE: Added hint to tracking shipped boxes

Dear Heloise: Today's paper had a great hint from Sharon in California about making sure that when moving to add a number to each container loaded by the trucking company.

My added tip to that great idea is to keep a small journal of each box number, noting the items packed in each. That way, if a box doesn't make it to the final destination, you'll have a detailed list of what was in the lost box.

Years ago, I moved from Alaska all the way across the country to Ohio. I had my journal in hand when my boxes arrived. If anything had been missing, I could easily identify it.

And all my items successfully traveled by truck and train across the U.S.! — Sue in Ohio

Napkin tuck

Dear Heloise: I enjoy your column very much in the Colorado Springs Gazette newspaper.

Today I saw your response that napkins tucked into the collar of a shirt should be for those under 6 years old, as if not proper etiquette. I, too, was taught napkins should be placed on the lap.

However, I have dined at very fine restaurants in the U.S. where the waiter placed a large napkin around my neck. One was outside of Philadelphia. My meal was $100 with several courses (no alcohol). The other restaurant was in North Carolina, which happened to be my best dining experience ever!

Observing diners overseas, I have seen a variety of napkin placements and uses. I just wanted to bring my observations to your attention, as there are many cultures and American subcultures that napkin etiquette differs from what you and I had been taught. Thank you. — Theresa N., Colorado Springs, Colorado

Being organized

Dear Heloise: Whenever I buy something and need to return it, I place the item and its receipt in the original bag so I have it with me whenever I have time to return it. I also put any documents or other items in the car (such as medical forms) after they are prepared so I don't forget to take them when I depart. In addition, I place clothes, shoes, coupons, gift cards, tickets, documents such as passports, etc., in the car that I might need. This habit has been so helpful and relieves stress, especially as I age and become more forgetful. — Nancy, Dayton, Ohio

Nancy, we could all use help remembering to bring things with us. But it might not be a good idea to keep important documents and valuables in the car when they're not needed. — Heloise

REPLY TO CAREGIVER SUGGESTIONS

Dear Heloise: I wish I could reach out and give Eileen H. a big hug. I've been there, too, as a caregiver for my husband and was astonished by the thoughtlessness of friends who came empty-handed, expected me to wait on them and stayed for hours. After my husband died, many of those "friends" disappeared. Stay strong. -- Nancy M., via email

HOSPICE CAREGIVER INSTRUCTIONS

Dear Heloise: In response to visiting instructions for hospice or any at-home caregiver situation, I would add that when someone wants to schedule a visit to the home, they be respectful of the caregiver, who needs sleep, and not expect the caregiver to be able to accommodate times that would be unreasonable, like late evening or too early in the morning. Be aware that the caregiver needs to be able to get sleep in order to do his or her job, and, yes, this is a job. -- Susan in Ohio

