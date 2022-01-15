HELOISE: Additional garbage disposal no-nos

Vaccination hint

Dear Heloise: We are told not to laminate our COVID vaccination cards. So I laminated a copy that I carry in my purse and leave the original at home, so it can be updated if necessary. — Patty Burg, Rapid City, S.D.

Love your column! Read it in the Rapid City Journal. — Patty Burg, Rapid City, S.D.

Dryer fires

Dear Heloise: The dryer fire hint that appeared in your column recently left out the most important hint: a yearly cleaning of the vent from the dryer to the outside vent. We recently had our dryer stop heating, which required a repair to the high temperature thermostat. On the advice of the technician, we had the dryer vent cleaning company clean the vent hose from the dryer to the roof vent. The cleaner found a 4-inch-thick plug of lint at the roof vent caused by faulty installation of the roof vent. The cleaner also advised yearly clean-outs to avoid any reoccurrence! — Ronald, Kerrville, Texas

Ronald, thanks for this important fire safety hint. -- Heloise

Another use for pool noodles