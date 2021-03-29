HELOISE: Addresses are essential

Dear Heloise: According to the Federal Trade Commission, one of the fastest-growing scams comes from scammers who try to get you to pay off imaginary debts with gift cards. Anytime someone calls and says you owe money, which you can pay with gift cards, hang up on them. No reputable company will want you to pay off anything with a gift card. No matter if they threaten you or not, hang up on them. -- Lowell C., Albany, New York