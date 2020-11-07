HELOISE: Adopt a senior pet month

Got skunked!

Dear Heloise: My daughter's dog and a skunk met in the backyard in the early hours of the morning. The dog wound up smelling like a skunk. How should the dog be cared for and how does one get rid of the smell? — Janice L. Smalley, via email

Janice, what a nasty-smelling experience! Here's what you can do:

You might want to bring this project outside if it's warm enough. This is a stinky, messy process. In a bucket, mix 1 quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, 1/4 cup baking soda and 1 teaspoon liquid soap (laundry or dishwashing).

Rub the mixture well into your dog's coat, avoiding the eyes and ears. Leave it on for at least five minutes, then rinse really well. If you still smell the odor, repeat the process. Hopefully, this will do the trick. You might want to do a final wash with your dog shampoo. — Heloise

Moving forward

Dear Heloise: I drove past an apartment I lived in 20 years ago. I felt sad to have moved out. But then I asked myself: "Am I a better person now than I was then? Am I smarter, wiser, stronger, more content and confident?" The answer to all is yes.